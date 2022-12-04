Hot Stove: Mets Owner Steve Cohen Followed Justin Verlander on Twitter

As the winter meetings begin in San Diego, three-time American League Cy Young Justin Verlander is still a free agent, without a team.

Sunday, Twitter users took notice that New York Mets owner Steve Cohen followed Verlander on Twitter.

Cohen is selective with his follows. He follows 423 people, and very few players from other teams.

Could this be an indicator that Verlander will soon sign with the Mets? Maybe. Maybe not.

Two days ago, the Mets lost two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, who, after spending the first nine years of his career with the Mets, signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Mets will need to replace deGrom, and given how the club has operated under Cohen in recent years, I expect the club to be big-game hunting when it comes to finding a replacement for the ace.

Verlander is reportedly looking for a contract similar to the three-year, $130 million deal Max Scherzer received from the Mets last winter. Verlander will continue to meet with teams this week at the winter meetings in San Diego.

