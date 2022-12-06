Skip to main content
Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Verlander's Departure

Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Verlander's Departure

The New York Mets gave Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract Monday. After losing Verlander, here's a look at the Houston Astros' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New York Mets gave Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract Monday. After losing Verlander, here's a look at the Houston Astros' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Monday, the New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

The Houston Astros said goodbye to the 2022 American League Cy Young and a staple of their pitching rotation for the past five and a half years.

The Astros' starting pitching depth allowed the club to let the 39-year-old walk. The Astros have five starters returning to their rotation in 2023: Jose Urquidy, Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia. They also have the option of moving top prospect Hunter Brown to the rotation to fill Verlander's place.

Brown was electric over 20.1 big league innings in 2022, allowing just two runs and 15 hits to the tune of a 0.89 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.

As of Dec. 6, here's a look at the six potential starting pitchers the Astros will likely use most in 2023, including 2022 statistics:

1) Framber Valdez — 31 starts, 201.1 IP, 17-6, 2.82 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 2.9 SO/W, 137 ERA+

2) Lance McCullers Jr. — 8 starts, 47.2 IP, 4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 2.27 SO/W, 171 ERA+

3) Cristian Javier — 30 starts, 148.2 IP, 11-9, 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 3.73 SO/W, 152 ERA+

4) Luis Garcia — 28 starts, 157.1 IP, 15-8, 3.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 3.34 SO/W, 104 ERA+

5) Jose Urquidy — 28 starts, 164.1 IP, 13-8, 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 3.53 SO/W, 98 ERA+

6) Hunter Brown — 2 starts, 20.1 IP, 2-0, 0.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 3.14 SO/W, 443 ERA+

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19370427_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Verlander's Departure

By Jack Vita
degrom heim
News

Deadly Duo: Rangers Can Pair Jacob deGrom With An Elite Pitch Framer

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19255305
News

Aaron Judge Hasn't Told Yankees They'll Get To Beat A Final Offer

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19024318_168388303_lowres
News

Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Making Play for Xander Bogaerts

By Jack Vita
USATSI_10473960
News

Will Re-Signed Brian Cashman Oversee End Of Yankees’ Stagnant Stretch?

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19098541_168388303_lowres
News

Could Aaron Judge Sign with Red Sox? Boston Has Engaged with AL MVP

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19056043_168388303_lowres
News

These Two Shortstops Appear to be Chicago Cubs' Free Agent Targets

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19252877_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Cubs Miss Out on Top Free Agent Shortstop Trea Turner

By Jack Vita
USATSI_14314347_168388303_lowres (1)
News

MLB Hot Stove: Yasiel Puig in Attendance at 2022 Winter Meetings

By Jack Vita