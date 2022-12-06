Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Verlander's Departure

Monday, the New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

The Houston Astros said goodbye to the 2022 American League Cy Young and a staple of their pitching rotation for the past five and a half years.

The Astros' starting pitching depth allowed the club to let the 39-year-old walk. The Astros have five starters returning to their rotation in 2023: Jose Urquidy, Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia. They also have the option of moving top prospect Hunter Brown to the rotation to fill Verlander's place.

Brown was electric over 20.1 big league innings in 2022, allowing just two runs and 15 hits to the tune of a 0.89 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.

As of Dec. 6, here's a look at the six potential starting pitchers the Astros will likely use most in 2023, including 2022 statistics:

1) Framber Valdez — 31 starts, 201.1 IP, 17-6, 2.82 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 2.9 SO/W, 137 ERA+

2) Lance McCullers Jr. — 8 starts, 47.2 IP, 4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 2.27 SO/W, 171 ERA+

3) Cristian Javier — 30 starts, 148.2 IP, 11-9, 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 3.73 SO/W, 152 ERA+

4) Luis Garcia — 28 starts, 157.1 IP, 15-8, 3.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 3.34 SO/W, 104 ERA+

5) Jose Urquidy — 28 starts, 164.1 IP, 13-8, 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 3.53 SO/W, 98 ERA+

6) Hunter Brown — 2 starts, 20.1 IP, 2-0, 0.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 3.14 SO/W, 443 ERA+

