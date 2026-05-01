Mets vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 1

Two struggling teams face off in a series opener on Friday night, as the New York Mets hit the road to play the Los Angeles Angels.

2026 has been a disaster year for the Mets, who have lost 17 of their last 20 games and just dropped a series with the Washington Nationals. Meanwhile, the Angels have dropped six games in a row and nine of their last 10 to fall into last place in the AL West.

Things could get ugly on Friday, as Christian Scott (6.75 ERA) makes his second appearance of the season for New York against Angels rookie Walbert Urena (4.76 ERA).

Oddsmakers have set the Mets as favorites on the road, but can bettors trust them in any spot after their start to this season?

I’m not buying it, so let’s get into the odds, my prediction and a player prop to bet on Friday night.

Mets vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets -1.5 (+129)

Angels +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Mets: -126

Angels: +104

Total

9 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mets vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

New York: Christian Scott (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Los Angeles: Walbert Urena (0-3, 4.76 ERA)

Mets vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 9:38 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MLB.TV/SNY/WBNY

Mets record: 10-21

Angels record: 12-20

Mets vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Walbert Urena UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-112)

If there’s one thing that the New York offense has done well this season, it’s avoid striking out. The Mets are averaging just 7.84 K’s per game – sixth in MLB – and they should be able to get the bat on the ball against Angels rookie Walbert Urena.

This season, Urena has made four appearances, striking out one, one, eight and three hitters. He ranks in just the 52nd percentile in whiff percentage and the 45th percentile in strikeout percentage.

Plus, the rookie only made it through 3.2 innings in his last start. I think the Mets will keep him under this K total on Friday.

Mets vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column why I’m fading the Mets on the road:

The New York Mets have lost 17 of their last 20 games, including two games to the Washington Nationals this week heading into their series opener with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

L.A. is an underdog at home, as it has dropped six games in a row and nine of its last 10.

Still, I’m eyeing the Angels to cover the run line in this matchup.

The Mets are 29th in the league in run line record (10-21), and they have Christian Scott on the mound to start this game – his second appearance of the season. Scott walked five batters in 1.1 innings of work back on April 23, and he’s a tough pitcher to trust in this game.

The Angels’ pitching staff has not been good, ranking 29th in bullpen ERA and 25th in ERA overall, but Walbert Ureña had a strong showing in his first start in April, allowing just two runs in six innings against the San Diego Padres.

I give him a slight edge over Scott in this matchup, and I like getting the one-run cushion with L.A. at home since the Mets are just 4-9 straight up on the road this season.

Pick: Angels +1.5 (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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