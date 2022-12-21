How Will Atlanta Braves Replace Dansby Swanson at Shortstop in 2023?

The Atlanta Braves will need to find a replacement for All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, after he signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs earlier this week. Who could inherit the position? Could it be Orlando Arcia, Vaughn Grissom, Jorge Mateo, or Willy Adames? Jack Vita explores the Braves' options.

The Atlanta Braves are a team in transition.

Nine months ago, the club lost franchise staple and leader Freddie Freeman to free agency, as the first baseman signed a six-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Earlier this week, the club lost All-Star shortstop and leader Dansby Swanson, who signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Now the Braves need to find a replacement for Swanson at a critical defensive position.

Braves executive Alex Anthopolous recently appeared on MLB Network's High Heat with Christopher Russo, and was asked about how the club could replace Swanson at short.

“Right now on the roster, we’ve got Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom and we think they can handle the position," Anthopolous said. "If we don’t do anything from the outside, whether that’s sign someone or trade someone, those guys will compete. No one will get handed that job."

Arcia at one point was the top prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system. After a very productive rookie year, Arcia plateaued, slashing just .231/.282/.626 from 2018 through 2021. The Brewers parted ways with Arcia in April 2021, trading him to the Braves for Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka.

Now, Arcia has a chance to land the Braves' Opening Day starting shortstop job.

Rookie Vaughn Grissom has a chance to be exceptional. He made a big impact in his first 41 career games, all of which he played in 2022, when he slashed .291/.353/.792 with five home runs and 18 RBI.

Grissom has played just 10 innings at shortstop in the big leagues, but the 21-year-old saw a lot of action at the position in the minor leagues. If he is to take over for Swanson, there may be some growing pains, which could make Arcia a useful bridge between Swanson and Grissom.

If the Braves wanted to add from the outside, Willy Adames and Jorge Mateo are probably the two best players at the position that could be available. Both the Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles have been receiving calls on the availability of their respective shortstop.

Adames is under club control through 2024 and Mateo is under club control through 2025.

The Braves 101 games and their fifth-straight National League East division title in 2022.

