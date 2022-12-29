Jean Segura Expected to Play New Position in 2023 with Miami Marlins

Newly signed Miami Marlins infielder Jean Segura is expected to play a new position in 2023. Jim Bowden is reporting that the Marlins plan to play Segura primarily at third base in the upcoming season.

Segura primarily played shortstop up until 2020. After his first year with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Phillies played Segura mainly at second base, while he saw time at third that same season, as Didi Gregorious became the club's starting shortstop.

Segura found a home at second base over the last two seasons, and has not played third since 2020. He logged a total of 179.2 innings at third, with a .964 fielding perentage.

Segura's move to third means that Miguel Rojas should remain at shortstop, with Jazz Chisholm staying put at second base, and Joey Wendle potentially being used as a utility man.

