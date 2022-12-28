Justin Verlander Posts Message on Instagram to New York Mets Fans

New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander posted a message to Mets fans on his Instagram account late last week, after he faced the media in a press conference for the first time after agreeing to a two-year, $86.7 million contract to sign with the club earlier this month.

After the press conference, Verlander posted an Instagram reel featuring highlights from the day, with a message to Mets fans.

Verlander captioned the photo: "WHAT’S UP METS FANS?!? I’m beyond excited to start this new chapter with you! #LGM 🍎".

