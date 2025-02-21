Kansas City Royals' Jonathan India Starting in Left Field in Spring Training Opener
When the Kansas City Royals acquired Jonathan India in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds last fall, the assumption was that the team had found a new double-play partner for star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
But after some experimenting in the early days of spring training camp, manager Matt Quatraro is following through on a big change to India's game.
India is batting leadoff in the Royals' first game of Cactus League play, as expected. Instead of starting at second base, though, he will be playing in left field to open Friday's showdown with the Texas Rangers.
The Royals had been testing India out in the outfield during team workouts, so the move isn't completely coming out of nowhere.
Since India made his MLB debut in 2021, he has made 471 appearances as a second baseman, plus 47 as a designated hitter and 11 as a pinch-hitter. He has never suited up at a position other than second in a regular season big league contest, and the only other positions he played in college and the minors were third base and shortstop.
India made three starts in left field with the Reds during spring training in 2024, notching six putouts with one error.
The 28-year-old is returning to the corner outfield spot one year later, with Michael Massey set to man second base in his place.
India burst onto the scene by winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2021, batting .269 with 21 home runs, 69 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, an .835 OPS and a 4.1 WAR. He has largely failed to replicate that production ever since, but he has hit .246 with a .748 OPS over the past two years, averaging 16 home runs, 60 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a 1.5 WAR per season.
Defense has hardly been India's strong suit as of late, considering he has racked up -31 defensive runs saved and a -1.8 defensive WAR at second base since 2022. Perhaps the Royals can find a way to hide his lackluster glove in left field, all while reaping the benefits of his consistent bat.
Here is the full lineup the Royals are going with against the Rangers on Friday:
1. Jonathan India, LF
2. Bobby Witt Jr., SS
3. Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B
4. Hunter Renfroe, DH
5. Michael Massey, 2B
6. Nelson Velázquez, RF
7. Kyle Isbel, CF
8. Nick Loftin, 3B
9. Brian O'Keefe, C
SP: Daniel Lynch IV, LHP
First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- YANKEES EASE FACIAL HAIR POLICY: While players still won't be allowed to sport long hair, the Yankees did at least amend their 50-year-old policy banning beards. CLICK HERE
- MARLINS CLAIM MARTINEZ: Reliever Seth Martinez got dumped by the Astros after a few up-and-down seasons in Houston, but he has found a new home in Miami. CLICK HERE
- ALONSO AVOIDS INJURY: Mets first baseman Pete Alonso got hit in the base by a ball at spring training on Thursday, but he returned to the field to finish out practice. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.