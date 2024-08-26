Fastball

Kansas City Royals Superstar Continues to Make Memories For Neighborhood Crew

Remember last week when Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez went viral for stopping in at a neighborhood wiffle ball game? Well, Perez was making more memories on Sunday.

Brady Farkas

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with team mates after the win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium on Aug 23.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with team mates after the win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium on Aug 23. / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Remember last week when Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez went viral for stopping into play wiffle ball with a neighborhood crew?

Well, Perez was making more memories for the kids on Sunday. Although he didn't play, he sent his friend to the game with a signed bat to give to one of the players. He spoke with the gang on FaceTime as well.

Lesley Lard, who owns the house where the games are played, posted on social media:

More feel good: Salvy's friend came over Friday with Salvy on video call! He jokingly said "you're supposed to wait for me to play"!

He had a signed bat to give the MVP! And the oldest of the crew, said "I think it should be Cam, it's his backyard man", and they all agreed

The interactions have caught the attention of the baseball world, including noted MLB.com researcher Sarah Langs. She re-posted Lard's post with the caption: Baseball is the BEST!

it's also appropriate that some of the kids in the game were wearing Royals garb - and there was even a Perez jersey spotted in there.

In pro sports, we often focus on the win-loss record and on money, but sometimes it's just nice to remember that sports is often a great unifier and a great memory-maker. And that's what Perez is doing.

The Royals, led by Perez and Bobby Witt Jr., are putting together a fantastic year. Though they face a gauntlet of a schedule moving forward, they are currently in possession of the second wild card spot in the American League.

They are 72-58 this year.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News