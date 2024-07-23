Longtime Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. Signs With New York Mets
The New York Mets have purchased the contract of veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., Long Island Ducks president Michael Pfaff announced Tuesday afternoon.
Bradley played 40 games for the Ducks this year, batting .400 with 12 home runs, 35 RBI, six stolen bases, 23 walks, 22 strikeouts and a 1.204 OPS in the Atlantic League. The Mets' brass was clearly impressed with what the 34-year-old accomplished at the independent level, giving Bradley a path back to the big leagues.
According to Pfaff, there have now been nine Ducks players to sign with major league organizations this year.
Bradley is set to join join Triple-A Syracuse.
Bradley last played in the big leagues in 2023, appearing in 43 games for the Kansas City Royals. He hit .133 with a .397 OPS and -0.3 WAR before getting released.
Most fans will remember Bradley from his time with the Boston Red Sox, who selected him in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. Bradley made his major league debut in 2013, became a regular in 2014 and emerged to All-Star status in 2016, all leading to a Gold Glove and World Series title in 2018.
Bradley remained with the Red Sox through the 2020 season, at which point he joined the Milwaukee Brewers out of free agency. The Brewers traded Bradley back to Boston ahead of the 2022 campaign, only for the Red Sox to cut the outfielder and let him ride out the year with the Toronto Blue Jays.
For his career, Bradley is a .225 hitter with 109 home runs, 449 RBI, 69 stolen bases, a .684 OPS, 78 defensive runs saved and a 17.0 WAR. From 2015 to 2020, however, Bradley was a .247 hitter with a .769 OPS, averaging 21 home runs, 77 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 10 defensive runs saved and a 4.2 WAR per 162 games in that stretch.
The 2018 ALCS MVP has made roughly $49.4 million over the course of his career.
Bradley now joins a Mets organization that has had some inconcistencies in the outfielder this season. Brandon Nimmo has thrived as an everyday player and Harrison Bader has put up average production, but Starling Marte has been on the injured list for the past month.
The three outfielders currently on New York's bench – Tyrone Taylor, Ben Gamel and DJ Stewart – all have an OPS under .652. The trio, which has combined for a 0.3 WAR in 2024, is made up of veterans in their 30s.
Two-time All-Star Jeff McNeil has also had to split time between second base and the corner outfield spots as of late.
Bradley could bring elite defense to New York's outfield, and if he rides the momentum of his time in the Atlantic League, he could contribute with his bat as well. It may be some time before the Mets call him up, if they decide to do so at all, but adding a former All-Star, Gold Glove winner and World Series champion could help them stay hot in the second half.
The Mets own the best record in the National League since June 3 at 27-13.
