Los Angeles Dodgers Set to Try Big Free Agent Signing at New Defensive Spot
According to a report from Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to try out new Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim in the outfield.
Hyeseong Kim has played second and shortstop in first Cactus League games. Per Dave Roberts the plan to try him in CF as well. Kim played LF and RF (once) during his Korean career but never CF
Kim signed with the Dodgers back in January after coming over from the KBO. He picked the Dodgers over teams like the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels.
Recently, manager Dave Roberts raved about his defensive work, but with the Dodgers having a loaded roster, they'll have to find creative ways to get him on the field and in the lineup.
The Dodgers won the World Series last year in five games, making them a magnet for players like Kim in free agency this offseason. In addition to Kim, they brought in Blake Snell, Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott this winter. They also brought in Michael Conforto and re-signed Teoscar Hernandez, while giving a massive extension to Tommy Edman.
The Dodgers opened up Cactus League play this week and will start the regular season early, as they'll go to Tokyo to play the Chicago Cubs in the two-game Toyko Series, slated to be played on March 18-19.
The Dodgers won the World Series last year by beating the New York Yankees in five games. They had beaten the Mets and Padres on the way to the World Series.
