Los Angeles Dodgers Teammates React to Freddie Freeman's Walk-Off Grand Slam
The Los Angeles Dodgers moved one step closer to winning their second World Series since 2020 on Friday night by beating the New York Yankees 6-3 at Dodger Stadium.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the tenth inning, former MVP Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs off Nestor Cortes to give LA the victory.
After the game, Freeman had a heartfelt interaction with Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, but his teammates also expressed their excitement across multiple platforms.
Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, who earned a no decision in this game, posted on "X:"
Infielder Enrique Hernandez also dropped by the MLB Network set and said he was happy that Freeman got a chance to provide the moment, given all he's been through this season.
"After everything this guy has been through this year... for him to get a moment like this... you can't make it up."
The health issues of Freeman's son during the second half of the season have been well-chronicled and Freeman is also playing through an ankle injury right now. He's been a shell of himself this postseason, but he did provide a triple and the grand slam in Game 1.
Freeman and his teammates will try to move closer to the title on Saturday night in Game 2, which will begin at 8:08 p.m. ET.
Dodgers rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the ball on the mound. He'll be opposed by veteran left-hander Carlos Rodon, who signed a six-year deal with New York before the 2023 season.
