Luis Robert Jr. Sweepstakes Almost Went Very Differently

The Baltimore Orioles were looking for some firepower in the middle of the order towards the end of August and responded by placing a claim on former All-Star slugger Luis Robert Jr. after the New York Mets placed him on waivers.

When it comes to Robert, there's no denying his talent. When he's at his best, he can be among the game's best. But injuries have completely derailed him over the last few years. Back in 2023, Robert was an All-Star and finished the season with 38 homers, 36 doubles, 80 RBIs, and a .264/.315/.542 slash line.

He's been chasing that level of play ever since, but hasn't been able to get back to it. The Mets acquired Robert before the 2026 season and he played in just 58 games with the franchise before New York ultimately placed him on waivers. With the Orioles, he has played in just three games and has gone 2-for-11. Now, he's back on the shelf. Robert was placed on the Injured List in early September with a hamstring injury. Bad luck for the Orioles, to say the least.

Luis Robert Is Hurting

Sep 3, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orioles are now three games out of a playoff spot and Robert isn't saving the day. For the Orioles, things just haven't worked out and yet they actually weren't the only club that was interested in bringing the former All-Star in. On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that at least four teams were interested in Robert, including the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres.

"No less than four teams placed a claim on Luis Robert Jr. despite his injury history, including the Padres and Rays," Heyman wrote. "Tampa Bay obviously does a great job, but they got lucky here since the Orioles got the pain-plagued player (now out with a hamstring injury) by virtue of having the worst record of the four claiming teams and are on the hook for $5M ($3M in 2026 salary plus $2M buyout assuming they decline his $20M option)."

The Rays have the best record in the American League and could've afforded a gamble, like Robert. The Padres, like the Orioles, are fighting for a playoff spot at the moment. Unlike the Orioles, the Padres would be in the postseason if the season ended today. Either option would've given Robert a better shot at a playoff spot, to say the least.

Also, both the Rays and the Padres would've been better equipped to handle this time without him, on the Injured List. The Orioles need as much as they can get. There is almost no wiggle room at this point. Baltimore is three games out of a playoff spot with just over two weeks left in the season. The Rays are likely going to land the top spot in the American League overall.

The Padres have enough firepower to get into the postseason. The Orioles, on the other hand, took a risk and it didn't work out. Baltimore took on Robert's money and also isn't likely to make the playoffs. A double-whammy of bad luck.