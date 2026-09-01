Luis Robert Jr. Can Help Orioles But His Arrival Creates Outfield Logjam

The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. off waivers on Monday, giving themselves a former All-Star, Silver Slugger, and Gold Glove Award winner theoretically in his prime years, at 29. While it’s true that injuries have derailed each of his last three seasons including 2026, the power-speed dynamo has lots of things to offer the suddenly contending O’s.

After the Mets acquired him in the offseason and eased him into action in the first few weeks, Robert suffered a lumbar spine disc herniation in late-April and didn’t return until late-July, perhaps too late for him to build up some trade value with the deadline looming.

The Mets did place him on waivers last week, where the Orioles snatched him. Now, can Robert do enough to justify his place in Baltimore? What does this move mean?

Well, to keep it short, yes. He can certainly contribute, because he hasn’t forgotten how to hit, field, or run the bases: it’s just a matter of him being healthy and getting into a groove, and that has happened this month.

Robert Is Starting To Heat Up

In 84 plate appearances in August, Robert has hit six home runs with 11 RBI, a .267/.321/.520 line, a .841 OPS, and a 128 wRC+. Yes, his 96 wRC+ is a bit below average, but he seems to be peaking at the right time. And he's only due $5M total in terms of guaranteed commitment.

Robert knows what it’s like to surpass 30 homers in a season, as he hit 38 in 2023. He also stole more than 20 bases in three consecutive years from 2023-25. He has 10 round-trippers but just two thefts this year, probably to preserve his health.

He gives Baltimore a solid, starting-caliber center fielder, but it’s fair to question if they needed him, particularly with Dylan Beavers, Colton Cowser, and Leody Taveras all playing well in the outfield these days, and super-utilityman Blaze Alexander returning from injury.

Beavers has a .423 on-base percentage in his last seven games before Monday, and a .564 slugging percentage in his last 15. Cowser boasts a 148 wRC+ in August, and Taveras is a sneaky power-speed option himself who is above-average against righties.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand is now established as the Orioles’ third baseman, and Coby Mayo is playing well while alternating first base and the DH spot with Pete Alonso. There isn’t much room unless Craig Albernaz significantly reduces someone’s playing time, and by the look of things, Taveras could be the most affected.

With Robert, the Orioles improve their chances of contending in 2026 and also give themselves the option of keeping the player next year for $20 million. It’s a nice gamble, and it doesn’t hurt to add some quality depth and potential.

Even though he wasn't exactly needed in Baltimore, Robert's arrival gives the team a solid floor and terrific upside. At his best, the outfielder can hit for power, steal bases in bunches, and offers an impactful glove in one of baseball's most important positions. What if he can hit his ceiling again in the last month of the season for the Orioles?