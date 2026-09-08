Padres' Failed Bid for All-Star Outfielder Suddenly Looks Like Blessing in Disguise

The San Diego Padres may have dodged a bullet with former All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

The Padres put a waiver claim on Robert prior to the Baltimore Orioles snagging him up. He was originally placed on waivers by the New York Mets.

Just three games into his Orioles tenure, Robert landed on the 10-day injured list with left hamstring discomfort.

Robert will be eligible to return on Sept. 15, but he's unlikely to make it back by then. The Orioles are hopeful he's able to return this season.

Robert already missed significant time earlier in the season, as the veteran outfielder missed nearly three months with a lumbar spine disc herniation while with the Mets.

The 29-year-old returned two weeks before the Aug. 3 trade deadline and was on the trade block. However, his former team couldn't find a trade partner.

In the past, the Padres have been linked to Robert. Most recently, they were linked to him prior to the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

Although the Padres pursued him, the Chicago White Sox's asking price was too high at the time.

Robert's lone All-Star season came in 2023, and it was his healthiest season as a pro.

In 2023, Robert had a .264 batting average with a .857 OPS along with 38 home runs, 80 RBIs and 144 hits in 595 plate appearances and 145 games.

Since that season, Robert has yet to sniff his 145 games played. The second-most games he's played in a season came in 2025, when he played 110 games.

The 29-year-old is in his seventh season in the big leagues, with the Orioles being the third team of his career.

In those seven seasons, he has a .256 batting average along with a .762 OPS. Robert has tallied 113 home runs, 324 RBIs and 610 hits in 2,605 plate appearances and 638 games.

What Does the Padres Outfield Look Like?

The Padres outfield currently consists of Fernando Tatis Jr. in right, Jackson Merill in center and a mix in left field with Dustin Harris, Jase Bowen and Samad Taylor.

The group has faced some shifting parts around with the depth options listed above.

While the Padres would have loved to add Robert to the mix, they seem to have dodged a bullet. Robert will cost the Orioles $3 million for the rest of this season. He then has a $20 million club option for next season that comes with a $2 million buyout.

Sign up for our free newsletterand follow us onFacebookandX/Twitterfor the latest news.