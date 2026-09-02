Luis Robert Jr. Makes Orioles Debut Wednesday Batting Fourth In Colorado

The Orioles welcomed centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. to the team Tuesday, but he did not get off the bench. The former All Star will make his debut Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field, batting third and playing left field in the lineup against the Rockies.

Baltimore claimed Robert Jr., who profiled as an elite speed/power threat early in his career, off waivers from the Mets Monday. They will pay him $5M for the remainder of the season and he has a team option for $20M for 2027. Robert Jr. had 75 extra base hits in 2023 with the White Sox, who viewed him as an emerging franchise player when they signed the former top prospect to a contract extension.

He has posted 30-steal seasons and 30-homer seasons in his career but has also turned off coaching staffs with his attitude and dealt with a litany of injuries. He was hurt for the Mets, but is someone Orioles top baseball exec Mike Elias has said he flirted with acquiring in the past, and the opportunity to land him for nothing but cash was too good to pass up.

The Orioles have massive outfield issues throughout the organization and lack an everyday centerfielder. Both Colton Cowser and Leody Taveras profile as fourth outfielders, as a host of former MLB execs have discussed on “The Daily Flock,” and at 29 Robert Jr. was certainly worth a look see.

The Orioles added DH/pinch hitter Heston Kjerstad from AAA this week, the former second-overall pick, and placed outfielder Christian Franklin on the 10-day IL with hand inflammation. Right fielder Tyler O’Neill is on the IL and expected to miss the rest of the season. Kjerstad can’t play in the field but did get a chance to pinch hit Tuesday, his expected role.

Robert has posted three straight seasons with an OPS+ below 100 (league average) and has reached base just 31% of the time in his career which cuts into his base-stealing potential. Like most Orioles, he expands the zone and chases too much, strikes out a lot and does not walk enough. It’s power above all else; he had 10 homers in 218 plate appearances with the Mets.

Robert has truly elite range and at his best was an elite a defensive centerfielder. He may play more in the corners here, with Cowser in great form in center right now including a game-saving homer Monday; without that catch the Orioles would have already lost this series to the lowly Rockies.

Baltimore (69-70) needs to end this nine-game road swing on a high note with Opening Day starter Trevor Rogers on the mound, though he has been shaky lately like most of this rotation. Former Oriole Tomo Sugano in starting for Colorado after the Rockies snapped a 10-game home losing streak Tuesday.

Orioles Lineup

Jackson Holliday, DH

Pete Alonso, 1B

Gunnar Henders, SS

Robert Jr., LF

Samuel Basallo, C

Coby Mayo, 3B

Dylan Beavers, RF

Blaze Alexander, 2B

Cowser, CF

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