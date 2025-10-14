Mariners Reveal Expected Plan For All-Star Ace Bryan Woo In ALCS
The Seattle Mariners are now ahead two games to zero on the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series. They're riding high after a few dominant showings from the pitching staff in Game 1 and the offense in Game 2.
And Seattle is playing this well without their best pitcher. Bryan Woo has been sidelined for an extended period of time. In his absence, players like Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert, and George Kirby have stepped up in a big way. But Woo is on the ALCS roster, and he's expected to be available at some point in this series.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times recently revealed that the Mariners plan to use Woo as their starter in Game 5, if it's necessary, for about 50 pitches as he continues to build back to full strength.
Bryan Woo expected to start Game 5 of the ALCS for the Mariners
"The Mariners are targeting a Game 5 start for Woo on Friday back in Seattle, multiple sources with knowledge of the club’s plans told The Times," Jude wrote. "Woo threw about 25 pitches Monday in four plate appearances against Rivas, Miles Mastrobuoni and Harry Ford on Monday.
"Woo hasn’t pitched full-go since exiting his Sept. 19 in Houston with right pectoral inflammation, and he won’t be built up to full strength by the start of the Game 5. The tentative plan is for him to throw roughly 50 pitches Friday. Those plans will come into clearer focus over the next couple days, depending on how Woo responds physically."
The Mariners need Woo back on the mound. He's been the best pitcher on their team all season as well as one of the best pitchers in the AL. Getting him back on the bump with the season on the line is a huge development for the Mariners, especially as they hold control of the series.
Given the fact that the Mariners are up two games to zero, a Game 5 would only be played if necessary. If Seattle sweeps the Blue Jays in four games, Woo's start would be pushed back to the World Series. This would also give him some time to build his arm back up to strength.
