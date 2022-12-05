Skip to main content
Matt Carpenter Reacts on Twitter to TCU Making College Football Playoff

Texas Christian University alum Matt Carpenter tweeted his support to the TCU Horned Frogs football team Sunday, after the team punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff in December. Carpenter is a currently free agent, and has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.
Major League Baseball free agent and proud Texas Christian University alum Matt Carpenter took to Twitter Sunday after the College Football Playoff Committee announced that the TCU Horned Frogs football team would be appearing in the College Football Playoff.

TCU received the no. 3 seed, and will play the no. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Phoenix, Arizona.

"TCU vs. Michigan!!" Carpenter tweeted. "Let's go.. see you there!! Frogs are in!!!"

In addition to sharing his excitement for the Frogs' inclusion in the College Football Playoff, Carpenter expressed his intentions to attend the Fiesta Bowl later this month.

Carpenter attended TCU from 2005-2009, before he was selected in the 13th round by the St. Louis Cardinals. At TCU, Carpenter was a teammate of future National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta.

The TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) will be appearing in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

