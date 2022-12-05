Matt Carpenter Reacts on Twitter to TCU Making College Football Playoff

Major League Baseball free agent and proud Texas Christian University alum Matt Carpenter took to Twitter Sunday after the College Football Playoff Committee announced that the TCU Horned Frogs football team would be appearing in the College Football Playoff.

TCU received the no. 3 seed, and will play the no. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Phoenix, Arizona.

"TCU vs. Michigan!!" Carpenter tweeted. "Let's go.. see you there!! Frogs are in!!!"

In addition to sharing his excitement for the Frogs' inclusion in the College Football Playoff, Carpenter expressed his intentions to attend the Fiesta Bowl later this month.

Carpenter attended TCU from 2005-2009, before he was selected in the 13th round by the St. Louis Cardinals. At TCU, Carpenter was a teammate of future National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta.

The TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) will be appearing in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

