Mets' Cohen Shows No Signs of Stopping, Could Sign Ohtani Next Winter

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is spending unlike any professional sports owner has spent before.

After agreeing to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with free agent Carlos Correa, after the shortstop's deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, the Mets are projected to have a payroll near $500 million after luxury tax penalties, in 2023.

The Mets now have the following contracts on their payroll, all of which have been accumulated since Cohen bought the club after the 2020 Major League Baseball season:

Francisco Lindor: 10 years, $341 million

Brandon Nimmo: 8 years, $162 million

Justin Verlander: 2 years, $86.67 million

Max Scherzer: 2 years, $86.67 million

Starling Marte: 4 years, $78 million

Edwin Diaz: 3 years, $64 million

Carlos Carrasco: 5 years, $58 million

James McCann: 4 years, $40.6 million

Mark Canha: 2 years, $26.5 million

Jose Quintana: 2 years, $26 million

Eduardo Escobar: 2 years, $20 million

David Robertson: 1 year, $10 million

Brooks Raley: 2 years, $10 million

Darin Ruf: 2 years, $6.25 million

Daniel Vogelbach: 2 years, $2.3 million

John Curtiss: 2 years, $1.55 million

Cohen is showing no signs that he will stop spending anytime soon. Two weeks ago, it was reported that the Mets want to sign Shohei Ohtani when he hits the open market next winter.

The Correa signing might not change that. It appears Cohen will pony up the money to get any player that he wants, and Ohtani could be his next big get.

