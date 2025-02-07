Miami Marlins Introduce Jack McMullen as New Lead Radio Announcer
Jack McMullen will be the next radio voice of the Miami Marlins, the team announced Friday.
McMullen is stepping in for Kyle Sielaff, who left to become the Marlins play-by-play announcer on FanDuel Sports Network Florida in January. Sielaff had been the lead announcer on Marlins Radio Network for the past two seasons, spending over a decade with the network in total.
Marlins Radio Network shared a video of McMullen introducing himself to the fanbase Friday afternoon.
McMullen spent the past three seasons calling games for the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has additional experience announcing for the Cape Cod League's Brewster Whitecaps as well as the Auburn Doubledays, back when they were the Washington Nationals' Low-A affiliate.
The Syracuse graduate has also called games for Ball State University in various sports, both for ESPN+ and Learfield IMG.
McMullen is set to head down to Jupiter, Florida, for spring training, which gets underway next week. After a few weeks of Grapefruit League action, McMullen will call his first MLB contest on Opening Day.
The Marlins are scheduled to open their regular season slate against the Pirates on March 27. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
