Miami Marlins Reportedly Acquire Pitcher Tyler Phillips From Philadelphia Phillies
The Miami Marlins acquired right-handed pitcher Tyler Phillips on Wednesday, according to a report from FanSided's Robert Murray.
Phillips was designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. It remains to be seen if he made his way to Miami via waivers or trade.
The 27-year-old righty made his MLB debut in 2024. In seven starts and one relief appearance, Phillips went 4-1 with a 6.87 ERA, 1.418 WHIP, 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.7 WAR.
Phillips got his start with the Texas Rangers, who selected him in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He topped out as the organization's No. 14 prospect in 2019 before getting designated for assignment in 2021.
Over the course of his minor league career, Phillips is 43-45 with a 4.37 ERA, 1.310 WHIP and 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
Phillips notably tossed a complete game shutout in his fourth MLB start last summer. Across the 25.0 innings he tossed in July, Phillips allowed just 17 hits, two walks and five earned runs, before he posted a 17.74 ERA and 2.829 WHIP between August and September.
The Marlins could be in need of organizational depth at starting pitcher to open the 2025 season, considering Eury Pérez, Braxton Garrett, Ryan Weathers and Edward Cabrera are all on the injured list. Phillips can provide that, regardless of whether he immediately slots onto Miami's active roster or gets sent to Triple-A first.
