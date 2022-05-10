Tampa Bay's Manuel Margot, Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez Win MLB Player of Week Honors

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Maneul Margot were named Players of the Week in their respective leagues on Mnday.

Both were crazy hot at the plate all week. Tellez batted .321 for the week, but he hit for power, too. Seven of his nine hits went for extra bases.

He hit a home run on Tuesday, and two more on Wednesday as part of his 4-for-6 day that included a franchise-high eight RBIs. He had two doubles Thursday and recorded a two-run double Friday – and the Brewers won all four games.

Tellez batted .321 for the week, and seven of his nine hits went for extra bases. He was the second Milwaukee player to win the honor this year. Shortstop Willy Adames won the week before. They are the first teammates to win the award back-to-back since St. Louis outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader won the honor last September.

Tampa Bay outfielder Manuel Margot drove in 12 runs last week, helping the Rays win the first six games of their West Coast trip. (USA TODAY Sports)

Margot had a huge week for Tampa Bay, driving in 12 runs as well. He helped the Rays sweep Oakland on Wednesday with a two-run single, and then beat the Seattle Mariners with a three-run homer on Friday night and a grand slam on Saturday.

He finished the week with a .500 average (12-for-24) and had an MLB-best 1.580 OPS. He scored seven runs, had six extra-base hits and two steals. He is the first Tampa Bay player to win Player of the Week since second baseman Brandon Lowe in August 2020.

