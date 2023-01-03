Minnesota Twins Linked to All-Star Free Agent Pitcher

The Minnesota Twins reportedly have interest in signing free agent starting pitcher and 2015 National League All-Star Michael Wacha, The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman reports.

The Twins' pitching rotation currently consists of Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober. Gleeman, however, believes that the Twins could trade Sonny Gray before the end of the offseason. In which case, Wacha could be a replacement at the top of the rotation.

Wacha put together his best season in seven years last season, logging a 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 127 ERA+ in his one season with the Boston Red Sox. He had struggled with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets over the previous two seasons.

Wacha burst onto the scene with the St. Louis Cardinals as a 21-year-old in 2013. In his first three Major League seasons, Wacha posted a 26-14 record, 3.21 ERA and 118 ERA+ over 353 innings and 58 starts.

Wacha, 31, is a free agent, and one of the best players that remains unsigned this winter. The Twins had the 19th-best team ERA in 2022 at 3.98. The club finished 78-84, 14 games back of the American League Central champion Cleveland Guardians.

The Twins are hoping to bounce back in 2022, even after losing shortstop Carlos Correa via free agency. Correa agreed to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets days before Christmas, but the deal has yet to be finalized. However, Correa posted an Instagram story Tuesday morning that suggests that the deal may be close to being finalized.

