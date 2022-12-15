MLB Hot Stove: Cincinnati Reds Could Bring Back Two-Time All-Star
The Cincinnati Reds are interested in bringing back two-time All-Star Johnny Cueto, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports.
After signing a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox, the former ace had a resurgent 2022 season, logging a 3.35 ERA and 118 ERA+ over 24 starts and 158.1 innings pitched.
Cueto began his career with the Cincinnati Reds. The club signed him as an international free agent. He made his Major League debut in 2008. As a member of the Reds, Cueto finished top-five in National League Cy Young voting twice. He finished second in Cy Young voting in 2014.
On July 26, 2015, the Reds traded Cueto to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb and Cody Reed. Cueto helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series, before hitting the free agent market that winter.
Cueto signed a six-year, $130 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in December 2015. As a member of the Giants, Cueto received his second not to the MLB All-Star Game in 2016. That same season, he finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting.
Cueto struggled in his final years with the Giants, but bounced back in 2022 with the White Sox. He will turn 37 in February. Cueto could return to the very place his career began, per Morosi.
Cueto could be a key veteran leader in rotation that features promising young arms Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft.
