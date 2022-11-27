Skip to main content
MLB Hot Stove: Who Should San Diego Padres Replace Mike Clevinger With?

MLB Hot Stove: Who Should San Diego Padres Replace Mike Clevinger With?

With Mike Clevinger signing with the Chicago White Sox, how should the San Diego Padres replace Clevinger in their pitching rotation? Should they make a play for Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, or Carlos Rodon? Jack Vita weighs in.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With Mike Clevinger signing with the Chicago White Sox, how should the San Diego Padres replace Clevinger in their pitching rotation? Should they make a play for Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, or Carlos Rodon? Jack Vita weighs in.

Sunday, former San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger agreed to terms on a contract with the Chicago White Sox, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The terms of the deal have yet to be reported.

The Padres acquired Clevinger along with Matt Waldron and Greg Allen in a 2020 midseason trade with the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor, Austin Hedges, Owen Miller, Joey Cantillo and Gabriel Arias.

Clevinger missed all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In his lone full season with the Padres in 2022, Clevinger went 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 114.1 innings pitched and 22 starts.

Clevinger's departure opens up another spot in the Padres rotation, along with a wide variety of possibilities to potentially upgrade their pitching staff.

The Padres currently have just three starting pitchers on their active roster: Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.

The Padres could fill out the rest of their rotation via trade or free agency. It remains unclear at this time which pitchers might be available on the trade market, but there certainly are some strong options available via free agency right now.

The Padres could pursue Justin Verlander or Jacob deGrom. DeGrom comes with durability concerns as he enters his age-35 season. He has not made more than 15 starts in a season since 2019. Verlander is coming off his finest season yet at age-39, but age certainly is a concern for the three-time American League Cy Young.

In my opinion, the Padres should make a strong pitch to free agent Carlos Rodon.

Something clicked for Rodon in 2021 in his final season with the White Sox. After posting an ERA above 4.00 in five straight seasons, Rodon logged a 2.37 ERA, while pitching in a hitter's park.

The White Sox declined the qualifying offer on Rodon last winter, opting instead to extend Lance Lynn. Rodon signed a 'prove-it,' short-term deal with the San Francisco Giants, and showed that 2021 was no fluke.

Rodon made a career-high 31 starts in 2022, going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.

As he enters into his 30s, Rodon is just beginning to hit his peak, tapping into his potential that made him the third overall pick of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft out of North Carolina State.

Rodon looked comfortable pitching on the West Coast in 2022, and could excel pitching in another pitcher's park in 2023 and beyond.

Not only would Rodon be a strong addition to the Padres rotation, but he would also be an upgrade from what Clevinger gave the club in 2022.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19283031_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Hot Stove: Who Should San Diego Padres Replace Mike Clevinger With?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19125938_168388303_lowres
News

Former Reds OF Aristides Aquino Leaving MLB, Signs with Japanese Club for 2023

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19216765_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox Solidify Pitching Rotation; Sign Ex-Padre, Guardian Mike Clevinger

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19498140_168388303_lowres
News

Adam Thielen Arrives at Vikings Game Wearing New Byron Buxton Twins Jersey

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16527378_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Hot Stove: Who is Kodai Senga? Japanese Free Agent Pitcher

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16508421_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Hot Stove: Who is Japanese Free Agent Outfielder Masataka Yoshida?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19379104_168388303_lowres
News

Alex Bregman Tweets Photo in Soccer Jersey, Supports USMNT in World Cup

By Jack Vita
USATSI_9515742_168388303_lowres
News

Derek Jeter Tweets Support to Michigan Football After 45-23 Win Over Ohio State

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18814035_168388303_lowres
News

Could Pittsburgh Pirates Bring Back Veteran Outfielder Andrew McCutchen?

By Jack Vita