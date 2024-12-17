MLB Insider Proposes Blockbuster Luis Robert Jr. Trade Between White Sox, Reds
The Chicago White Sox have been seeking out a trade partner for a potential Luis Robert Jr. deal for weeks, and one team may be emerging as the perfect fit.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested a handful of trades and free agent signings for MLB contenders in an article published Tuesday morning, one of which was the Cincinnati Reds acquiring Robert. Last week, a report surfaced that the Reds were one of several teams that had checked in on the 27-year-old outfielder, so the connection is not coming out of nowhere.
Bowden – who served as the Reds' general manager from 1992 through 2003 – landed on Cincinnati thanks in large part to Robert's fit into their lineup and timeline, but also because they have what Chicago wants.
The White Sox are looking for a "meaningful piece" in exchange for Robert, according to a report from the Athletic earlier this month. And while Bowden points out that Chicago would ideally like to bring back an MLB-ready talent, he noted that multiple position player prospects could get a deal over the finish line as well.
Shortstop prospect Tyson Lewis is at the center of Bowden's proposed trade. He also has the Reds parting ways with either Sal Stewart or Cam Collier, two third basemen who rank No. 4 and No. 5 in Cincinnati's farm system.
Both Stewart and Collier are viewed as top-100 prospects in all of baseball. Lewis hasn't earned that distinction from MLB Pipeline, but he is the Reds' No. 6 prospect.
Bowden believes the Reds will be willing to move some combination of those prospects due to all of the young infielders who have already carved out big league roles in recent years. Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Noelvi Marte are effectively blocking Lewis, Stewart and Collier, plus they have Edwin Arroyo waiting in the wings anyways.
The White Sox, on the other hand, could use all the help they can get. Even after acquiring catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery when they dealt ace Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox last week, their infield remains thin.
Top shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery is really all Chicago has going for them moving forward, unless Chase Meidroth can prove to be a worthy inclusion in the Crochet trade as well.
Robert has shown flashes during his time with the White Sox, but his health concerns and career arc make him somewhat expendable.
It all started with Robert bursting onto the scene in 2020, winning a Gold Glove and finishing second the AL Rookie of the Year voting. He continued to show promise over the next few seasons, only for various hip, groin, head and wrist injuries to limit him to 68 games in 2021 and 98 games in 2022.
It took until 2023 for Robert to break out for real, as he finally made his first All-Star Game and participated in the Home Run Derby. Robert won a Silver Slugger Award and finished 12th in the AL MVP race after batting .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 20 stolen bases, an .857 OPS and a 5.0 WAR in 145 games.
However, the injury bug came back to haunt Robert in 2024, as a right hip flexor strain he suffered in early April kept him out of the lineup until June 4. Robert wound up appearing in 100 games, batting .224 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 23 stolen bases, a .657 OPS and a 1.4 WAR.
If Robert can get back to full strength, he could be a huge addition to any lineup. He has averaged 31 home runs, 85 RBI, 24 stolen bases, 5.4 defensive runs saved and a 4.8 WAR per 162 games in his career, so there is still plenty of talent there.
Robert is under contract for $15 million in 2025, and he has $20 million club options for both 2026 and 2027 that could keep him under club control for three more seasons.
