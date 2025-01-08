MLB Insider 'Closely Watching' Miami Marlins' Lack of Spending Entering 2025
The Athletics, fresh off their departure from Oakland and the looming threat of a grievance from the MLB Players' Association, have been shelling out cash so far this offseason.
The same cannot be said for the Miami Marlins, who have continued to shed talent without any additional payroll commitments.
While the A's have given a record-breaking contract to free agent Luis Severino, traded for Jeffrey Springs and handed Brent Rooker a five-year, $60 million extension, the Marlins have yet to add a single dollar to their 2025 MLB payroll. They even traded away pre-arbitration slugger Jake Burger and arbitration-eligible pitcher Jesús Luzardo, and former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara could be next.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was asked about the catalyst for Athletics' spending spree on Tuesday's episode of "Foul Territory," only to change the topic and zero in on the Marlins' financial chicanery.
"The team I'm actually watching more closely in this regard is the Miami Marlins because they have not spent money – they have offloaded some money and they are well short of where they're going to need to be, " Rosenthal said. "And if they want to trade Sandy Alcantara – which I expect they will, if he shows he's healthy in the first half – then they have a real concern, it would appear to be, of not getting to the appropriate number."
As it stands, the Marlins' 2025 MLB payroll is projected to come in at $60.4 million, per Spotrac. That includes the $12 million owed to outfielder Avisaíl García, who was designated for assignment last June, as well as the $17.3 million going to Alcantara as he remains wrapped up in trade rumors and the $3 million they are sending to the New York Yankees for Giancarlo Stanton.
Alcantara is the only player on Miami's roster who even has a guaranteed salary for 2025, and only five are eligible to go to arbitration. The next highest-paid Marlin this season is likely to be Jesús Sánchez, who MLB Trade Rumors projected would make a mere $3.2 million.
If the Marlins do not spend one-and-a-half times their reported revenue share payment of $70 million in 2025 – which calculates out to $105 million – they will be subject to a grievance from the MLBPA.
Letting All-Star outfielder Jorge Soler walk in free agency last winter was the first step the Marlins took towards their current precarious situation. They proceeded to trade away Luis Arráez, A.J. Puk, Jazz Chisholm Jr., JT Chargois, Josh Bell, Tanner Scott, Bryan Hoeing, Bryan De La Cruz and Trevor Rogers during the season, then Burger and Luzardo in December.
If it weren't for that laundry list of moves, the Marlins' payroll would be much closer to acceptable, and they would probably be contending for a Wild Card spot in 2025 just as they did in 2023. Instead, they are facing a major PR problem while also refusing to field a competitive team.
For luxury tax purposes, the Marlins' payroll figure is $82.8 million, according to FanGraphs, meaning they need to spend another $23 million or so in order to reach the floor.
The clock is ticking for president of baseball operations Peter Bendix to write some serious checks, with Spring Training just over a month away. There are free agents out there who would be willing to take the paydays, so it's up the Miami's front office to avoid getting caught in the MLBPA's crosshairs.
