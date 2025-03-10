MLB Insider Names Shortstop as Biggest Battle Left For Chicago White Sox in Spring Training
After going 41-121 last season and trading ace pitcher Garrett Crochet this offseason, things continue to look bleak for the Chicago White Sox.
However, the Sox do have some intriguing reasons for watching in 2025, with most of them centering around prospect growth and development.
And according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com, the Sox could see some prospects factor into the Opening Day conversation at shortstop, which he calls the biggest remaining battle in spring training.
Merkin cites top prospect Colson Montgomery as a possible option, but also says this:
Fellow rookie Chase Meidroth has played three games at shortstop during Cactus League, with seven for Jacob Amaya, who provides the best option with the glove. Veteran Josh Rojas also has the defensive versatility to move there
Meidroth, 23, was acquired in the Crochet trade with the Boston Red Sox this offseason. He hit .293 at Triple-A Worcester last season, signifying that he's close to major-league ready. He also posted a robust .437 on-base percentage in 122 games.
Amaya, 26, has spent parts of two seasons in the big leagues with the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros and White Sox. In only 28 games, he's a .182 hitter.
Rojas is the most established of the group, having played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners over six big-league seasons. He played 142 games for Seattle a season ago, hitting .225 with eight homers and 31 RBI. He played reliable defense at third base and could likely handle the job if Chicago wants him to.
Montgomery is listed as the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox organization and is No. 39 overall, per MLB Pipeline.
