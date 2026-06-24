Roman Anthony Isn't Saving the Red Sox Anytime Soon

The Boston Red Sox aren't anywhere close to getting Roman Anthony back into the lineup.

Anthony hasn't played in a game since May 4 due to a partially torn ring finger CMC ligament. It's an extremely rare injury and unsurprisingly, it has led to a wide range of updates, with some being positive, and some being negative. At the end of the day, Boston has been missing him and that isn't going to be changing in the near future.

On Wednesday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy gave another update and noted that he hasn't made "any substantive progress" as Boston has been on the road, as shared on X by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

The Red Sox Outfielder Isn't Close To Return Yet

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19( runs for second base after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"Roman Anthony (sprained right wrist/hand) hasn’t made any substantive progress while the Red Sox have been away, Chad Tracy said," Healey wrote. "He occasionally tries to swing a lighter bat but hasn’t gotten to a real bat/hitting progression."

On June 16, the club shared that everything is "healing properly" with Anthony, but he's making progress. He underwent a follow-up MRI, which is how the club determined that the Boston outfielder is "healing properly."

When Anthony is healed enough to the point of beginning a hitting progression again, it's going to be a long process before he is back on the field. Because he has been out of action for just about two months, he's going to need plenty of game action to get back up to speed to help this club in the majors. So, it's clear that Anthony is still far away from returning. When this hitting progression ultimately begins, it's going to be a process before he even gets to game action. When he officially begins a minor league rehab assignment, he'll have a window of 20 games to get back up to speed. At the end of the day, Boston fans aren't going to see Anthony for a while.

It's already June 24. It doesn't sound like a hitting progression is imminent either. When it comes to Boston, a healthy Anthony is the exact piece the team needs to get this offense up to speed. He would be a big addition, but the fanbase has to wait longer to see him again. In the short term, Boston's going to have to hope Jarren Duran can turn his season around, if it wants to get more offense out of the outfield. Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela are both doing their jobs. Anthony isn't coming to save Boston right now.