Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 10

The Arizona Diamondbacks welcome another NL West foe in the Colorado Rockies to close out their homestand.

The Diamondbacks split their four-game set against San Diego before taking two of three from the Dodgers over the weekend.

On the flip side, Colorado has lost five of its last six games, including two of three in St. Louis to start its road trip.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks on Monday, Aug. 10.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-119)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (-101)

Moneyline

Rockies +180

Diamondbacks -194

Total

8.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Rockies: Gabriel Hughes (0-3, 4.25 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Michael Soroka (8-3, 3.07 ERA)

Gabriel Hughes had the worst start of his young career last time out, allowing five runs on four hits in 5.1 innings against the Rays. He had gone five innings with three or fewer runs allowed in each of his first four starts.

Michael Soroka is set to make his first start in nearly two months as he returns from a left glute strain. He’s allowed three runs on 10 hits in 11.2 innings across two starts against the Rockies this season.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 10

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): Rockies, NBCSCA

Rockies record: 71-46

Diamondbacks record: 47-71

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Willi Castro OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+138)

Willi Castro could’ve been a nice trade chip at the deadline, but the Rockies elected to keep the hot-hitting utility man. Castro is 12 for 37 (.324) in his last 10 games with nine runs scored and five RBI.

Castro has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in nine of his last 10 games and 15 of his last 18 to bring him up to a 62% clip on the season.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Diamondbacks already won their series against the Padres and Dodgers on this homestand, and have a great chance to start their set against the Rockies with a victory.

Colorado has lost five of its last six games, including two of three in St. Louis over the weekend. The Rockies are just 19-40 on the road, while the Diamondbacks are 35-25 at home this season.

Arizona has already won both of its series against Colorado this season, taking five of the seven games. That includes three of four at home in May.

I don’t want to lay the -194 juice on a pitcher making his first start in nearly two months, but I think the Diamondbacks have value on the run line tonight.

Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-101)

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