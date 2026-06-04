MLB Work Stoppage Fears Grow as Rob Manfred Admits Concern

We are just under six months away from the current collective bargaining agreement expiring between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association.

The clock is ticking and the 2027 MLB season hangs in the balance and will be determined by these two sides negotiating over the next few months. The MLBPA made the first move and made the first CBA proposal. Obviously, it was shut down by the league. The league responded with a proposal itself, which has gotten a lot of buzz because of the fact that they included a salary cap and salary floor. The MLBPA completely shut it down and brought up the 1994-95 players' strike while shutting down the idea of a salary cap.

It's wild to think that these current negotiations are going to directly impact the long-term health of the league. Right now, fans are paying attention. Viewership is way up this season, but if there is a work stoppage, it's going to be a long-term disaster for the league. Fans are already riled up. If billionaires and millionaires can't come together on some sort of agreement that allows games to be played next season without interruption, they are going to lose fans. One thing that was a bit concerning was the fact that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred admitted that he's concerned about the idea of a stoppage, as transcribed by ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

Baseball Is At A Crossroads

Jul 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field before the game between the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

"Of course I do," Manfred said, as transcribed by Castillo. "We want to make an agreement. We made a proposal on one set of topics. At the outset of negotiations, I went and said myself, 'We're open to whatever ideas people have, but we need a realistic framework that addresses the fans' concerns about competitive balance.' You just can't ignore that financial penalties have not gotten it done for us."

We still have a lot of time before something that can't be undone happens. Sure, these two sides have already been very public in the negotiations. But there's no harm yet. The current CBA won't expire until Dec. 1. But the fact that the commissioner has insinuated a bit of fear about a work stoppage isn't a good sign.

The league is at a crossroads. Both sides are valid in their points. The MLBPA doesn't want a salary cap because technically it limits the amount a player can make. The league is concerned about competition across the league, which is a very clear point and has been shown by the Los Angeles Dodgers scooping up stars left and right. Some sort of middle ground has to be found. Neither side is going to get exactly what they want. But they can prevent a league disaster by coming together.