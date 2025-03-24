New York Mets Set Starting Rotation to Begin 2025 Season
The New York Mets, beset by injuries this spring, have set their season-opening rotation.
Per Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com:
Here's the Mets' Opening Day rotation, barring a last-minute injury:
1. Clay Holmes
2. Tylor Megill
3. Griffin Canning
4. David Peterson
5. Kodai Senga
Paul Blackburn appears headed to the bullpen.
Holmes is a surprise Opening Day starter, but he assumes the role because Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are both out with injuries.
The 31-year-old is heading into his eighth season in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Yankees and Mets. He went 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA last year, appearing in 67 games, saving 30 of them, as the Yankees got to the World Series. He made the All-Star Game for the second time in three years, but he was demoted out of his closer's role at the end of the season, with Luke Weaver ascending into the position for the playoffs.
Lifetime, Holmes is a 24-22 with a 3.71 ERA. He's not the only pitcher to convert from reliever to starter in the last year or so, with Garrett Crochet, Reynaldo Lopez and Jordan Hicks all making the switch as well.
Megill, 29, is headed into the fifth year of his career with the Mets. He's gone 21-21 with a 4.56 ERA. He made 15 starts a season ago.
Canning, 28, spent the previous six seasons (five healthy) with the Los Angeles Angels. He's 25-34 with a 4.78 ERA.
Peterson, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Mets who has gone 28-24 lifetime with a 4.08 ERA.
Senga, signed to a five-year deal before the 2023 season, is 13-7 lifetime. He finished seventh in the Cy Young voting in 2023 but missed most of the year with injury in 2024. He made only one regular season appearance but did pitch in the playoffs.
The Mets open up the year with the Houston Astros before taking on the Miami Marlins.
