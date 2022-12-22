New York Mets Trade James McCann to Baltimore Orioles
The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
According to Nightengale, the Mets will pay $19 million of the remaining $24 million of McCann's contract.
To make room for McCann, the Orioles have designated Tyler Nevin for assignment. Tyler Nevin is the son of Los Angeles Angels manager and former Major League Baseball All-Star Phil Nevin.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Orioles view McCann as a backup catcher that can take the load off of rising star Adley Rutschman, and be used as a designated hitter against left-handed pitchers. He might even play some first base, per Rosenthal.
The Orioles believe McCann is poised for a bounce-back at the plate, after slashing just .195/.257/.538 over 61 games in 2022.
