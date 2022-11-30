New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract
The New York Yankees have engaged in contract negotations with free agent and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge.
ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting that the Yankees have offered the slugger an eight-year contract 'in the neighborhood' of eight years, $300 million.
Passan also added that the Yankees could offer more if the San Francisco Giants push them to.
Judge has not agreed to terms on a contract with the Yankees, or any other team, at this time.
The Giants have been linked to Judge all offseason, and met with him last week. Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry has even been trying to recruit Judge to the Bay Area, luring him away from the Big Apple.
The Winter Meetings begin next week, where MLB free agent talks involving players, executives and agents are expected to accelerate.
