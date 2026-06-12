Red Sox's Jarren Duran Trade Buzz Getting Louder Around MLB

Despite a bad season so far, the Boston Red Sox have plenty of interesting pieces on the roster, if they do decide to open the floodgates and trade pieces away.

At this point, there is a real chance that the club is going to end up selling pieces. On Thursday, Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy made that point clear. He went on WEEI and said that if things don't turn around quickly, the team will need to "pivot."

On Friday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal went on "Foul Territory" and said that if the Red Sox are in sell mode, Jarren Duran is someone who "will be in demand again" and made the case for Boston to consider a deal, even if the club doesn't do a full sell.

Could Jarren Duran Be On The Move This Summer?

Jun 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"If they are in sell mode, or anything close to sell mode, he will be in demand again," Rosenthal said of Duran. "And he is a really intriguing, exciting player. They should entertain that frankly even if they're in it. If [Roman Anthony] is healthy, they still have not an excess of outfielders but they have the ability to trade an outfielder. They haven't done that and who knows if they will or not. If they go into the deadline believing that they are not going to be a contending team this year and are willing to move pieces, I would think that he would be at the top of the list."

If the Red Sox approach the trade deadline as sellers, @Ken_Rosenthal believes Jarren Duran should be at the top of their sell list. pic.twitter.com/P9t6k4rzR0 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 12, 2026

Fellow league insider MLB.com's Mark Feinsand also made the case for Duran as one of the top trade chips across the league. This is not a surprise when it comes to Boston. Over the last few years, Duran has popped up as a potential trade chip, it seems like each summer. Last year, reports surfaced left and right pointing to the San Diego Padres as a team that was interested in the speedy outfielder. But the Red Sox opted to hang onto him.

This was the case this past offseason as well, despite the fact that it was known that Boston would enter the season with an outfield logjam. ESPN's Jeff Passan already reported that Boston is maintaining a "steep" asking price for Duran.

This is just the beginning of the trade noise. We have just under two months to go until the deadline. If the Red Sox don't turn a corner, it's just going to get louder.