Orioles' Pete Alonso in Truly Historic MLB Company With 305th Homer

Baltimore Orioles slugger Pete Alonso is truly on a historic pace.

Alonso may not get the buzz that guys like Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge have gotten in recent years, but he has been consistently excellent and there's a real argument that he's the most consistent slugger in baseball. He doesn't have the highs of Judge or Ohtani. Judge's career high in homers is 62 and Ohtani's career high is 55. But Alonso stays healthy and has crushed at least at least 34 home runs in every season of his eight-year career — not including the shortened 2020 season. On Wednesday, he bashed his 41st homer of the 2026 season — his fourth career season with 40 or more long balls — which in itself had a historic connotation.

Per MLB's Sarah Langs, Alonso the third-most homers by a player in their first eight seasons of their big league career with 305, just behind Ralph Kiner (329) and Albert Pujols (319).

Most home runs in first 8 MLB seasons:



Ralph Kiner: 329

Albert Pujols: 319

Pete Alonso: 305 https://t.co/5eKyUxKvUJ — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 23, 2026

Wer're Witnessing History

Sep 21, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) strikes out during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is something that should get more attention. Again, Alonso arguably is the most consistent elite slugger in the game right now. It's hard to argue against that fact when you're talking about the guy with the third-most homers across eight seasons in a big league career and a few days left in the campaign.

Alonso's big league career kicked off in 2019 as a member of the New York Mets. He hit 53 long balls that year and has been crushing ever since. In comparison, Judge has hit 303 home runs in the same span across 917 games played. Since 2019, Ohtani has hit 288 homers in 1,044 games played. Alonso has more homers than both Judge and Ohtani since 2019, although he has also played significantly more games. He has played in 1,166 games since 2019.

Again, his highs haven't been as high as Judge or as Ohtani, but this guy stays on the field and he crushes homers with the best of them. Availability is a significant trait in itself. Look at the New York Yankees, for example. Judge missed months of action, returned, and now is on the shelf again with the playoffs coming next week. Alonso, on the other hand, has played in 158 games this season, which leads the league. He led the league in 2024 and 2025 as well and played in all 162 games for New York.

The Mets certainly made a mistake letting Alonso walk, to say the least.