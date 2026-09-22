Pete Alonso Hits 2 Homers, Including His 40th, As Orioles Stave Off Elimination For Now

When you are as bush league an operation as Craig Albernaz’s 2026 Baltimore Orioles, it usually doesn’t take long for your complete lack of fundamentals and remedial-at-best baseball IQ to shine through.

Monday night, starting pitcher Shane Baz issued a leadoff walk on a pitch timer violation, then gave up three runs on three straight pitchers, continuing his ability to focus and command in the first inning, and these baseball losers were on the cusp of clinching yet another losing season under baseball failure exec Mike Elias. Thanks to Pete Alonso they staved off loss No. 82 – don’t worry, it’s coming – and won game No. 75 (they’re better than last year!) in a 4-3 victory over Toronto at a predictably desolate Camden Yards.

Alonso hit an opposite field homer early in the game and Gunnar Henderson delivered a solo homer and Alonso won it for them by clubbing homer No. 40 to left field, a two-run shot that gave them a rare one-run victory. Problem is they are 4.5 games back in the Wild Card and they have five to play, so you do the math.

“Just really stoked I was able to come through for the team right there,” Alonso said on the MASN post-game show.

Baz – as utterly middling of an MLB starter as you will fine who Elias mortgaged what was left of his middling farm system for at the time – showed guts, getting over his poor first inning (that’s been a constant) – and performed well after taking a liner off his elbow last time out. There is a good chance that this trade haunts this organization with 21-year old catcher Caden Bodine already on the Rays taxi squad, but Elias is a human curse so we’ve come to expect no less

So Close To Finally Being Over

Outside of Alonso, hasn’t been much to come to the park to see, yet again, this season. (Rookie catcher Samuel Basallo was for a while but is clearly beat up and getting checked for a concussion after taking a hard foul tip behind the plate Monday).

And with Elias and Albernaz coming back, you can already smell the stench of their 2027 season before it starts, and the propaganda campaign to whitewash this season and try to grift you into spending on next year’s model is well under way.

Does anyone get excited about a team that can catch or run or throw? Do you enjoy watching AAA players all over the place nine years into a rebuild? Let me guess, Albernaz now pretending that getting tough about mistakes made by guys like Rece Hinds and Jeremiah Jackson – who have no business being in MLB, but Elias is so inexplicably horrible at his job they are – doesn’t do it for you?

No problem, MASN went to great lengths Monday to gaslight you about this lost season, and the bumbling clown running the dugout. They run interference and peddle fake talking points about what Henderson has become, pretending he hasn’t tanked as bad as Adley Rutschman did here, and cover for his constant misstep in all aspects of play … And now all of a sudden they’re championing Albernaz’s pathetic rants, 150 games into a lost year, about guys who don’t belong here and are riffing on what a tone he is setting by castrating career minor leaguers.

You aren’t fooling anybody, just demeaning yourselves. Yuck.

Just when you thought you couldn’t lose any more respect for an absolute joke of a franchise, they go and surprise you again by taking their overt PR campaign to another level. There is no bottom with these people and how low they are willing to sink for their paychecks. They all deserve each other. Baltimore deserves so much more.

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