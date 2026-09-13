Phillies Magic Number Can Drop To Single Digits With Some Help

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a tough series against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, and the team will be hoping to avoid being swept on Sunday afternoon.

Coming into their weekend series, the Phillies were hoping to gain some ground on the Braves and put a scare into them for first place in the National League East. Unfortunately, with two losses to begin the series, Philadelphia has fallen to six games out, and catching the Braves seems highly unlikely at this point.

Furthermore, with the team now on a three-game losing streak, the Chicago Cubs have been able to jump them for the top wild card spot, and the San Diego Padres have also gained some ground behind them in the wild card race.

Now, with the team in a little funk, Sunday will be an important one for them to win and try to salvage the series. If they can, with a little bit of help, their magic number to make the playoffs will drop below an important threshold.

Phillies Have Chance to Knock Magic Number to Single Digits

Sep 12, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) talks to third base coach Anthony Contreras (88) during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Philadelphia is able to get a win over the Braves on Sunday and with some help from the Texas Rangers, the team could see their magic number drop to nine.

After a bad day on Saturday in which the team lost 12-2 and Jesus Luzardo was scratched, the Phillies will be looking to bounce back. Taking the mound for them will be Andrew Painter, who has been much better since coming back from the minors.

However, in his last outing, he was roughed up a bit, and Philadelphia really could use the young right-hander to provide them with a good performance.

While the focus will be on trying to avoid being swept, the Phillies will be getting a day off on Monday before the road trip continues. Philadelphia will be playing two games on the road against the Washington Nationals and then will be playing four games against the New York Mets.

Even though the team has struggled a bit of late with three straight losses, they are still in an excellent spot to clinch a playoff berth. However, while the team might not be able to catch the Braves at this point, their focus should be on getting the first spot in the NL Wild Card, which would provide them home-field advantage for at least that series.