Pittsburgh Pirates'  2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Rich Hill

The Pittsburgh Pirates added a proven veteran to their pitching staff Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $8 million contract with free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill Tuesday. After signing Hill, here's a look at the Pirates' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates added a proven veteran to their pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $8 million contract with free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill.

Hill can serve as a veteran leader to a relatively young pitching staff.

After adding Hill, here's a look at the Pirates' starting pitching options for the 2023 season:

1) Mitch Keller: 5-12, 3.91 ERA, 29 starts, 159 IP, 1.40 WHIP, 2.30 SO/W, 106 ERA+

2) Rich Hill: 8-7, 4.27 ERA, 26 starts, 124.1 IP, 1.30 WHIP, 2.95 SO/W, 98 ERA+

3) JT Brubaker: 3-12, 4.69 ERA, 28 starts, 144 IP, 1.47 WHIP, 2.72 SO/W, 88 ERA+

4) Roansy Contreras: 5-5, 3.79 ERA, 18 starts, 95 IP, 1.27 WHIP, 2.21 SO/W, 110 ERA+

5) Johan Oviedo: 2-2, 3.23 ERA, 7 starts, 30.2 IP, 1.27 WHIP, 1.75 SO/W, 130 ERA+

6) Bryse Wilson: 3-9, 5.52 ERA, 20 starts, 115.2 IP, 1.42 WHIP, 2.47 SO/W, 75 ERA+

7) Luis Ortiz: 0-2, 4.50 ERA, 4 starts, 16 IP, 1.13 WHIP, 1.70 SO/W, 94 ERA+

8) Vince Velasquez: 3-3, 4.78 ERA, 8 starts, 75.1 IP, 1.24 WHIP, 2.76 SO/W, 83 ERA+

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.