Ranking the NL Wild Card Series Teams from Worst to Best

The wild card series matchups will begin on Tuesday. The eight teams facing off in that round will play a best-of-three series, with the higher seed playing at home for all three games. The National League had a very packed wild card race this year, and the final spot came down to the last day of the regular season, with the Philadelphia Phillies barely sneaking in with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Philadelphia is the third wild card and will face the Atlanta Braves beginning on Tuesday, while the San Diego Padres will play host to the Chicago Cubs. Here is a ranking of all four NL wild card teams before the action starts.

4. Padres

Sep 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though the Padres have an elite roster, their offense was near the bottom of the National League in runs scored. Still, they have Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr., all of whom have solid experience in the postseason.

Their starting rotation is led by Michael King, but they have perhaps the most elite closer in Major League Baseball in Mason Miller, who is almost automatic at the end of games, so the Padres should be a dangerous team in the first round.

3. Cubs

Sep 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) scores a run during the ninth inning against Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs just got Alex Bregman back after he was hit in the face with a foul ball. Their lineup also features Michael Busch, Dansby Swanson, Pete-Crow Armstrong, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. They boast a lineup that scored 850 runs during the regular season, the most in the National League.

And with PCA coming off a 40/40 season, the lineup is sure to do damage in the playoffs as the Cubs look to repeat their performance from last October against the Padres. They've also got a solid starting rotation featuring Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman, Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd.

2. Braves

Sep 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Braves starting rotation was hit hard this season by injuries, including Spencer Strider, but they'll have Chris Sale starting the opening game against Phillies and will be at home, and with a powerful offense, they should be in good shape to start the playoffs.

Beyond Sale is where the rotation isn't quite as good, so it will important for them to win Game 1, but being at home could give them an advantage.

1. Phillies

Sep 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies may be the lowest seeded team in the NL bracket, but on paper, they are the best team, and they'll start the series off with Jesus Luzardo on the mound. Even if they don't win Game 1, they can use Christopher Sanchez or Zack Wheeler in the next two games. Their starting pitching is what truly sets them apart from the rest of the wild card teams.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper need no introduction, and this is a team that overcame a dreadful start to the season to get to the playoffs. Perhaps their struggles down the stretch could be a test for them in the postseason, but on paper, this is still the best NL wild card team.

Unfortunately, one issue is that Luis Arraez has been left off the roster due to an ankle injury, so that's something they'll need to overcome.