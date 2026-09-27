MLB Playoff Odds: Astros, Phillies Favored Over D-Backs, Rangers On Final Day of MLB Regular Season

Two playoff spots are still up for grabs on the final day of the 2026 MLB regular season, as the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are battling for the AL West crown and the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks are fighting for the final wild card spot in the National League.

Houston and Philadelphia currently hold those playoff spots, but the Phillies have lost four games in a row to open the door for the D-Backs to get in.

Meanwhile, the Rangers and Astros both won on Saturday, setting up an exciting Sunday where a loss could doom the playoff chances for both teams.

Here’s a look at the odds for each team to make the playoffs, and their path to get there, on the final day of the regular season.

MLB Playoff Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

AL West Division Odds

Houston Astros: -500

Texas Rangers: +350

Houston: The path is simple for the Astros, win and get in. Houston holds the tiebreaker over Texas in the AL West, and it’s favored on the road (-188) against the lowly Athletics on Sunday. That’s why the Astros are -500 to make the playoffs, as they control their own destiny in this regular-season finale.

Texas: To make the playoffs, the Rangers need a win and Houston loss. Both of these teams have squandered chances to take a clear lead in this division, and neither (both 80-81) will finish over .500 in the 2026 season. Texas is a -126 favorite on the road against the Minnesota Twins. If you parlay the Rangers to win and the Athletics to win, it’s actually a better price (+357) than the Rangers’ playoff odds at DraftKings.

NL Wild Card Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -450

Arizona Diamondbacks: +320

Philadelphia: There are two ways for the Phillies to get into the playoffs on Sunday. One, they can beat the Tampa Bay Rays and snap this losing streak and they’ll clinch a spot. If not, they’ll be at the mercy of the result of Arizona’s matchup with San Diego. The Phillies are -170 to win today with Zack Wheeler on the mound. A Philly win or both teams losing gets them into the postseason.

Arizona: Like the Rangers, the D-Backs need to win on Sunday and get a fifth consecutive Phillies loss to make the postseason. The D-Backs are -148 road favorites against the San Diego Padres, who have already clinched the top wild card spot in the National League. A parlay for Philly to lose and Arizona to win pays out less than these playoffs odds – sitting at just +302.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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