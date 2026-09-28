Cubs vs. Padres Opening Odds for National League Wild Card Game 1

The San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card Series starting on Tuesday night.

This is a rematch of last year’s NL Wild Card Series in which the Cubs beat the Padres in three games. Chicago was the home team in that one, though, and there were just 11 runs scored in the three contests. The Cubs went on to fall to the Brewers in five games in the NLDS.

The Padres are in the NL Wild Card Series for the third straight year. Prior to last year’s defeat to the Cubs, they swept the Braves in 2024 before losing to the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Michael King is set to take the mound in Game 1 for the Padres, while the Cubs have yet to name their starter.

Let’s get into the opening odds for National League Wild Card Game 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Cubs vs. Padres Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (-205)

Padres -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Cubs +105

Padres -126

Total

7 (Over -117/Under -103)

Cubs vs. Padres Game 1 Probable Pitchers

Cubs: TBA

Padres: Michael King (12-10, 3.21 ERA)

Cubs vs. Padres Game 1 How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Cubs record: 89-73 (0-0)

Padres record: 91-71 (0-0)

Cubs vs. Padres Wild Card Series Odds

Cubs: +100

Padres: -120

The Padres are the lowest-priced favorites across the four Wild Card Series at just -120.

Perhaps that’s due to Chicago’s dominance against San Diego in the regular season. The Cubs won two of three in San Diego back in April, and then swept the Padres at home at the end of June.

However, Chicago has gone cold in the last week or so, winning just two of its last six games as it lost three-game sets to the Marlins and Red Sox.

On the flip side, the Padres won their final seven series of the regular season, going 18-4 in their final 22 games.

San Diego was also great at home this year, going 51-30 at Petco Park while the Cubs went 43-38 on the road. Michael King was also going 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA at home, compared to 6-6 with a 3.64 ERA on the road.

The winner of this series will advance to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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