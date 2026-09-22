Red Sox, Mets Lock In: What's Next in MLB's Managerial Revolving Door?

Two manager jobs are already off the table, despite the fact that the 2026 Major League Baseball season isn't even over yet.

There is less than a week to go in the 2026 regular season and both the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets confirmed on Tuesday that they are sticking with their former interim managers for the foreseeable future in Chad Tracy and Andy Green. Now, two of the manager jobs across the league are officially full with more decisions to come. The Philadelphia Phillies are a team, like Boston and New York, that fired their former manager mid-season and have an interim in place. Philadelphia was interested in Alex Cora after he was fired by the Red Sox, but he opted to take the rest of the season off. Philadelphia turned its job over to Don Mattingly. He does still have the interim tag on, unlike Tracy and Green.

The Manager Decisions Are Being Made Early Around MLB

Sep 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets interim manager Andy Green (70) returns to the dugout after a pitching change against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sep. 17, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that quick exit in the playoffs could turn Philadelphia back to "Cora mode."

"A deep run in the postseason further would strengthen the argument for the Phillies to retain him," Rosenthal wrote. "Then again, a quick exit would be all president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski would need to shift back into Cora mode."

Beyond the Phillies, Rosenthal mentioned the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels as clubs that could end up being in the market for a new manager this winter.

The Mets were on the list as well, but obviously that isn't the case any longer. When it comes to Boston, it has played well enough under Tracy that the assumption has been that he would be sticking around.

Tracy replaced Cora back in April and has gone 74-55 since. The Mets fired Carlos Mendoza back in June and turned the reins over to Green, who initially made it clear that he wouldn't continue in the role after the season. Green was the vice president of player development and was expected to return to a front office role, but the Mets have gone 37-38. On Tuesday, both the Red Sox and the Mets announced that Tracy and Green were being signed to three-year extensions.

All in all, two of the most intriguing manager jobs in the league are officially secured. But don't worry, MLB fans, there will surely still be a revolving door of managers around the league once the regular season comes to an end.