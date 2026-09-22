Red Sox Hit Jackpot by Locking Up Chad Tracy, Craig Breslow Now

There will not be institutional turnover this upcoming offseason for the Boston Red Sox.

In April, the Red Sox fired former manager Alex Cora, along with a handful of coaches. At the time, Boston's season was sputtering out of control and the Red Sox turned the reins over to Chad Tracy as the club's interim manager and the rest is history. The first few months weren't great and it seemed like everyone's seat was getting hotter and hotter. But Boston stayed the course and turned its season around. The Red Sox met the moment and already have put themselves in the record books as the team with the worst 75-game start (31-44) by a team to make the playoffs in MLB history.

Now, the interim tag is coming off Tracy and the Red Sox don't need to think about it or have the decision hang over the club throughout the rest of the season. Boston announced on Tuesday that it has signed Tracy to a three-year deal with a 2030 club option. That's not all, though. Boston also announced that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has had his 2029 and 2030 club options exercised as well.

"The Red Sox today announced that they have exercised the club’s 2029 and 2030 contract options on Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and named Chad Tracy the team’s 49th manager in club history, agreeing to a three-year contract that will run through the 2029 season with a club option in 2030," the Red Sox announced.

The Red Sox Got It Right

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The #RedSox today announced that they have exercised the club’s 2029 and 2030 contract options on Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and named Chad Tracy the team’s 49th manager in club history, agreeing to a three-year contract that will run through the 2029 season with a club… pic.twitter.com/cva6wS2B3Y — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 22, 2026

Boston got it right.

With Tracy leading the charge, the Red Sox have gone 74-55. Boston tied its franchise record for the longest winning streak in team history at 15 back in July. That's not all, though. Boston also went on the best 35-game stretch in franchise history throughout the summer when it went 30-5, which was the 26th time in the World Series Era (1903-present) that a team was able to reach this feat in general.

Tracy came into the picture and picked up a team that was dealing with injuries all over the place and led the way with a steady hand. The team loves him. The fans love him. And now, he's not going anywhere. The timing couldn't be better as well with the postseason a week away from kicking off. The decision has been made and it doesn't have to linger or hang over the team any longer. The full focus can be on the task at hand: winning games and making a run.

The same can be said about Breslow, and this is also the right call. As Boston struggled early in the summer, his job security certainly was talked about. Boston has shown in recent memory that it isn't afraid to move on from a decision-maker at the top of the baseball operations department. The Red Sox were struggling and it seemed like Breslow would fall victim to that in the offseason.

Then, the Red Sox transformed their season and now is in a much different place. Boston is getting healthier and went out and added pieces, including Adley Rutschman. We're starting to see how good this roster that Breslow built can be. Now, he has more job security. Again, this is the right call. It took a while for the baseball world to truly see it, but Breslow built a winner that has a real shot at winning the World Series this season.