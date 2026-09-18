Mariners Could Soon Offer MLB’s Best Manager Job and Biggest Risk

It sounds like it’s pretty inevitable, but the Mariners could soon put the best bad job in baseball on the market. That sounds contradictory until we look at what a new manager would inherit. The M’s have a talented rotation, one of baseball’s strongest farm systems and still have the core of the roster that finished one victory short of the World Series last season. They’re not a rebuilding team. This is supposed to be a contender searching for an explanation.

If they indeed move on from Dan Wilson, Seattle should be one of MLB’s most attractive openings. At the same time, it could also be a trap.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal considers Wilson the manager most likely to be fired after the season. That’s not a surprise. The Mariners followed their 2025 playoff run with their first losing record in a full season since 2019. Wilson owns some of that. He is the manager and some standards inside the clubhouse fall on his desk. Firing him should be a pretty easy choice. Convincing his replacement that the Mariners are serious about changing might be harder.

The Mariners Can Sell a Contender

Most managers who take over struggling clubs inherit an extensive repair job. The next Mariners manager could inherit a team capable of returning to the postseason immediately.

The rotation never quite reached its ceiling this season, but it remains a solid foundation. Keith Law recently ranked Seattle’s farm system third in baseball. The organization has young talent coming, established major leaguers already in place and a roster that has shown how close it could get. They already have enough talent to make winning in 2027 a reasonable expectation.

That’s an easy sales pitch. One of the red flags is what happened to all that talent this year. Rosenthal had a candid assessment: Randy Arozarena and Dominic Canzone were the only Mariners position players who met expectations. Whether we agree with every individual evaluation, his point was hard to argue. Seattle didn’t have one disappointing hitter. Nearly an entire lineup moved backward at once.

That kind of step backwards cannot be placed entirely on the manager. It also can’t be simple bad luck. When regression spreads through a roster this thoroughly, we have to examine the instruction, roster construction, communication and organizational philosophy surrounding those players. Any serious candidate will examine those things, too.

Jerry Dipoto Is the Complication

Seattle has made the postseason twice in Jerry Dipoto’s 11 seasons running baseball operations. According to Rosenthal, there is no indication that the Mariners’ hands-off ownership group is preparing to remove him. Wilson and members of his coaching staff therefore appear more likely to absorb the organizational consequences.

A sought-after managerial candidate should be curious to know exactly what authority comes with the job. Like, can he choose his own coaches? More importantly, can we challenge the front office’s hitting philosophy? Maybe even throw some ideas around for better roster fits.

That could and should also expose how much control Dipoto and Hollander have over the situation. We’ll see whether they’re hiring a leader or a human shield. The concern becomes even more obvious when we consider how Wilson got the job. Seattle promoted him in 2024 without conducting the kind of broad external search that might have challenged the organization’s assumptions.

If Wilson is dismissed and Seattle again prioritizes familiarity, obedience or philosophical alignment above experience and independence, the organization will tell us exactly what it wants. It will want a different messenger for the same message. The Mariners need a manager who can disagree with the front office. Otherwise, we might just be watching the same thing, just with a new paint job.

The Best Candidates Will Have Other Choices

The Mariners also will not be operating in an empty market. The Mets expect to conduct a search. The Astros (even if they win the division), Diamondbacks, Phillies and Angels could create additional openings. Experienced managers such as Torey Lovullo and Joe Espada might become available, while other clubs could chase prominent names including Alex Cora, Carlos Beltrán and Albert Pujols.

Seattle has enough talent to enter that market confidently. It doesn’t have enough institutional credibility to assume the best candidates will overlook the concerns. A veteran manager with options will probably prefer a club offering more freedom. A first-time candidate may accept Seattle’s existing structure, but that would invite another uncomfortable question: Did the Mariners identify the best person for the job, or the person most willing to work within Dipoto’s boundaries?

We’ve seen what happens when they make the comfortable choice. They really should conduct a legitimate search if they fire Wilson. Bring in experienced managers. Interview rising coaches from successful organizations. Let candidates question Seattle’s processes instead of treating pushback as disloyalty. Give the eventual hire meaningful control over the coaching staff and a voice in how this roster is reshaped.

Seattle’s potential opening should be one of the best jobs in baseball. The risk comes from asking a new manager to repair problems created at several levels while leaving him alone to answer for the results.