RUMOR: Could Chicago Red Stars', USWNT's Mallory Pugh Recruit Dansby Swanson to Cubs?

Major League Baseball's offseason has kicked into high-gear, and the rumor mill is heating up.

Tuesday on MLB Network's morning program 'Hot Stove', MLB Network insider Jon Morosi shared that he would be 'very surprised' if the Chicago Cubs do not sign one of Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson.

Morosi went on to explain why Chicago could be a nice landing spot for Swanson, if he were to leave the Atlanta Braves.

"If Dansby Swanson is going to leave his hometown of Atlanta, where he won a World Series championship... the Cubs are a very appealing place for a couple of reasons," Morosi said.

First Morosi noted that Chicago Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and has connections to the school's baseball program, of which Swanson is an alum.

"Dansby's fiancée Mallory Pugh is a World-Cup winning soccer player for the U.S. Women's National Team and the Chicago Red Stars," Morosi said. "So how unique would it be to have the first couple of Chicago sports — Dansby and Mallory — Mallory playing for the Red Stars and Dansby on the north side... They could both play their sport in the same town."

So could there be something to this rumor? Playing a sport in the same city would certainly be convenient for an athletic couple, and definitely would play a factor if Swanson considers the Cubs, and if the Cubs are actually serious about pursuing the Gold Glove shortstop.

I'm not entirely convinced that the Cubs will sign a shortstop this winter, however.

25-year-old Nico Hoerner is coming off a breakout season and is under contract through 2025. He is estimated to earn about $2.83 million in 2023, and is a younger, more cost-effective option whose performance is comparable to that of the shortstops on the open market. Hoerner had more Defensive Runs Saved (10) than Swanson, Correa, Bogaerts and Turner in 2022.

Hoerner also batted for a higher batting average than Swanson did in 2022, and Hoerner appears to just be scratching the surface of what he is capable of.

On the other side of second base, 25-year-old Nick Madrigal has shown promise, and is under contract through 2026. He is estimated to earn $879,000 in 2023.

A bright spot for the rebuilding Cubs has been their young middle infield. The Cubs simply don't have a need to purchase an expensive middle infielder at this time, as other teams might.

But if the Cubs front office feels the need to acquire a star in order to appease unhappy fans, Swanson would be a nice addition to the club.

Pugh has been a member of the Red Stars since the club acquired her in Dec. 2020. She is under contract with the Red Stars through 2023.

