San Diego Padres Reportedly Interested in Signing Star Free Agent Shortstop

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a free agent shortstop, and possibly have interest in Trea Turner, who last played on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
From Rosenthal's latest piece on The Athletic:

"In my previous column, I wrote that for the Padres, “adding a shortstop essentially would be trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.” But while the team has other needs — first base, a starting pitcher, bullpen, bench — major-league sources continue to suggest the Padres are indeed in the shortstop market, possibly even for Trea Turner, a player general manager A.J. Preller traded to the Nationals as a player to be named in 2015, and has pretty much coveted ever since."

Rosenthal went on to explain that if the Padres were to sign a star shortstop like Turner, the club could move Ha-Seong Kim to second base and Jake Cronenworth to first. Fernando Tatis Jr. would play left field, while Trent Grisham and Juan Soto would remain in center field and right field, respectively.

The Padres currently have the fourth-highest payroll, with $128.35 million on the books for 2023.

