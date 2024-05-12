San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Passes Father on All-Time Home Runs List
Fernando Tatis Jr. went yard on Mother's Day, besting his father in the process.
In the first inning of the San Diego Padres' series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tatis crushed a no-doubt solo home run to center. It was his eighth of the season and 114th of his big league career.
As noted by MLB Stats, that moved Tatis past his father, Fernando Tatis Sr., on the all-time home runs list. Tatis Sr. hit 113 homers over the course of 11 MLB seasons.
Tatis Jr., on the other hand, is just a quarter of the way through his fifth MLB season.
Tatis Sr. played for the Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, Montreal Expos, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets between 1997 and 2010. His best season came with the Cardinals in 1999, when he hit .298 with 34 home runs, 107 RBI, 21 stolen bases, a .957 OPS and a 3.0 WAR.
For his career, Tatis Sr. was a .265 hitter with a .785 OPS and a 6.3 WAR.
Tatis Jr. has been a star ever since he finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019. He went on to win Silver Sluggers and place top-four in NL MVP voting in each of the next two seasons, signing a 14-year, $340 million contract in the middle of that stretch.
A wrist injury and PED suspension wound up costing Tatis the entire 2022 season, and his numbers took a bit of a hit in 2023. He still hit .257 with 25 home runs, 78 RBI, 29 stolen bases, a .770 OPS and a 5.5 WAR, though, in addition to winning his first career Gold Glove.
Tatis Jr. is batting .259 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, six stolen bases, a .789 OPS and a 1.1 WAR through 43 games in 2024.
The Padres currently lead the Dodgers 3-0 in the fifth inning. The two sides split the first two games down in San Diego, so Sunday's winner will claim victory in the series.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.