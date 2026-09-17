Sandy Alcántara Did Something MLB Hasn't Seen Since Randy Johnson

Sandy Alcántara has had a bounce-back season in 2026, to say the least.

Alcántara was the best pitcher in baseball back in 2022. That year, he won the National League Cy Young Award with a 2.28 ERA and led the league with 8.0 wins above replacement and, six complete games, and 228 2/3 innings pitched. In 2023, he made 28 starts before his season was cut short and he had to undergo Tommy John surgery. He missed the 2024 season and had some rust in 2025. This year, he has looked like a star once again. He has a 3.84 ERA and 3.0 wins above replacement across a league-leading 206 innings pitched. Alcántara has been great on the mound and the Miami Marlins used him in a new role on Wednesday.

The righty tossed 101 pitches on Monday and yet the Marlins turned to him on Wednesday night to record the first save of his big league career. In the process, Alcántara became the first pitcher since Randy Johnson back in 1993 to toss 100 or more pitches and then record a save within the next two days, per OptaSTATs.

Sandy Alcantara made his first relief appearance since 2017 ...



He earned his first career save as the @Marlins took the series! 🐠 pic.twitter.com/uwemFAIyIj — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2026

Sandy Alcántara Is An Old-School Hurler

Sep 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Sandy Alcántara is the first MLB pitcher to throw 100+ pitches in a regular-season outing and then earn a save in a 9-inning game within the next 2 days since Randy Johnson did it on August 14 and 16, 1993," OptaSTATS shared.

Sandy Alcantara is the first MLB pitcher to throw 100+ pitches in a regular-season outing and then earn a save in a 9-inning game within the next 2 days since Randy Johnson did it on August 14 & 16, 1993. pic.twitter.com/8LqJRTWdvo — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 17, 2026

That's not all, though. He's just the fourth pitcher in big league history to earn a save while also leading the league in innings pitched, per MLB's Sarah Langs. The other three hurlers were Orel Hershiser (1987), Phil Niekro (1978), and Andy Messersmith (1975).

Sandy Alcantara is the fourth pitcher to get a save on a day he entered with at least a share of the MLB lead in innings pitched (saves since 1969), joining:



May 2, 1987 Orel Hershiser

July 29, 1978 Phil Niekro

May 30, 1975 Andy Messersmith



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/SKgtzvDtGf — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 17, 2026

Over the last few years, Alcántara was consistently talked about as a potential trade chip, but the Miami Marlins avoided dealing him when his trade value was at a low. After missing the 2024 season and struggling in 2025, his trade value certainly took a hit. But he has been able to show this season what he can really do. Alcántara is just 30 years old and is an old-school pitcher. At this point, it's pretty rare to see a guy toss 200 innings in a season.

You're far more likely to see a guy go five or maybe six innings in an outing consistently at this point. When Alcántara is healthy, he tosses like someone from the early 2000s, rather than someone in the year 2026. His performance this week is a perfect example of how. The Marlins aren't technically eliminated in the race for a playoff spot right now, although they are 7 1/2 games back. Miami will not be in the postseason, and yet Alcántara came in for a save just two days after tossing over 100 pitches.

It's a bit shocking to see in today's game and it'd be surprising if another hurler did something similar this season. Any time you land on a list with Johnson, it's noteworthy. That's certainly the case after Alcántara's outing.