Marlins Ace Sandy Alcantara Is Running Out of Franchise Records to Break

Sandy Alcantara arrived in Miami in 2018 just trying to establish himself in Major League Baseball.

Eight years later, Alcantara is the standard by which future Miami Marlins pitchers will be judged.

Recently, the Marlins added Alcantara to their franchise leader wall inside the Marlins Museum at loanDepot park. He joins other Miami greats like Miguel Cabrera, Giancarlo Stanton, Robb Nen and Dontrelle Willis.

Seeing his name and picture on the wall brought emotions out in Alcantara.

"I almost cried," Alcantara told MLB.com's Christina De Nicola. "Because I remember when I came here in 2018, I was young."

Alcantara Taking Over Record Book

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami’s 2026 season has been full of ups and downs for the team, but for Alcantara it has been record setting.

Alcantara became the Marlins’ all-time strikeout leader in June when he passed Ricky Nolasco’s mark of 1,001.

Next came the quality-start record.

Then check off the innings record.

That makes three franchise records broken this season. The innings record stands out because the Marlins have built their rotation around Alcantara and his identity is built around taking the ball every fifth day and pitching deep into games.

There is another record within Alcantara’s reach.

Alcantara made his 197th start as a Marlin on Monday against the Boston Red Sox which tied Nolasco for the most starts in franchise history. His next start will hand Alcantara that record outright.

Alcantara also owns the record for victories in loanDepot park. The late Jose Fernandez held that record prior to Alcantara getting his 30th win at the park.

Injury History Makes Records More Impressive

The Stallion stands alone. 🐎



Strikeout No. 1,002 makes Sandy Alcantara the franchise strikeout leader. pic.twitter.com/TAUybelD3F — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 24, 2026

Longevity clearly plays a role in achieving franchise records, but that argument is hard to make against Alcantara.

His path has been interrupted.

He missed the entire 2024 season while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. Then in 2025 he struggled trying to regain his form.

The former Cy Young Award winner has found his form again in 2026 and the records are falling.

The records aren’t being broken because he hung around long enough; he has been durable and effective for much of his Marlins career.

Alcantara Already Secured Place in Marlins History

El Caballo takes his place in the Marlins Museum among franchise legends 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hbIbEU3Gfm — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 22, 2026

The 30-year-old right-hander was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in a December 2017 trade that sent Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis.

He became an All-Star, and the first Cy Young Award winner in Marlins history, and has now taken over nearly every significant pitching mark for the organization.

There are still more records for Alcantara to break. The most victories by a Marlin is held by Nolasco at 81. Alcantara has recorded 65 wins with Miami.

If Alcantara comes back as a Marlin in the 2027 season, this record is well within reach.

When conversations start about the greatest pitchers in Miami’s history, Alcantara will possibly not just belong in them, he might be at the top.