Marlins' Sandy Alcantara Just Reached a Milestone That Changes 2027 Outlook

It’s true, Sandy Alcantara would love to forget about his latest start for the Miami Marlins.

The milestone he reached during that start, though, is significant and needs to be recognized.

Alcantara allowed seven runs on seven hits and three home runs over 4.1 innings Monday against the New York Mets. It was one of his roughest outings in the second half, and so much so that it raised his ERA from 3.54 to 3.78.

While we all want to forget about those innings, we can’t. It was those rough innings that also pushed Alcantara to exactly 200 innings for the season. That’s an accomplishment that carries a lot of weight considering his journey to get there again.

Sandy Alcantara Put Difficult Season Behind Him

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy John surgery took Alcantara out of the 2024 season entirely. When he returned in 2025, things didn’t go well.

He finished that season with an 11-12 record, a 5.36 ERA, and a 1.27 WHIP across 174.2 innings. There were flashes of greatness from the former National League Cy Young Award winner, but there were also plenty of questions about whether he would ever return to that form.

He answered those questions this season.

Alcantara is now 13-10 with a 3.78 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 31 starts. He has struck out 143 and, most importantly, has once again carried a heavy workload all season.

This is the third time Alcantara has put up a 200-inning season. He threw 205.2 innings in 2021 and then went on to lead all of MLB in 2022 with 228.2 innings during his Cy Young campaign.

One Bad Night Does Not Diminish Alcantara

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While everyone wants to, Monday night’s performance shouldn’t be completely ignored.

Alcantara has allowed 15 earned runs across his last three starts. With only a few weeks remaining in the season, Miami would sure love to see him finish the season strong.

Those have not been outings to boast about for sure, but let’s look at what came before.

Alcantara posted a 2.57 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 35 innings in July. Somehow he got even better in August when he recorded a 2.08 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 39 innings.

Combine those stats, and he had a 2.31 ERA over 74 innings in July and August.

That’s what Alcantara has been in 2026, not to be defined by these few bad outings.

Alcantara’s 200 Innings Matter

There will be a lot of questions that need to be answered before Opening Day 2027.

Alcantara, reaching 200 innings yet again, answers one of them.

There is quite a difference between hoping your ace can return to form after Tommy John surgery and actually watching him do it.

No, he isn’t having another Cy Young season, and his recent struggle is worth noting for the rest of the season. But, after having a difficult time returning from Tommy John surgery, actually reaching 200 innings with a sub-4.00 ERA is important.